Sports Betting Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments : 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Sports Betting Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet among others



Global sports betting market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for real- time sports streaming and rise in internet speeds are the factor for the growth of this market.



Drivers and Restraints of the Sports Betting market



Market Driver:



Increasing emergence of machine learning in sports betting will drive the growth

Growing consolidation in sports betting market will also propel the market

Rising popularity of e- sports tournaments among population will also accelerate the market

Increasing penetration of internet- based devices is also contributing propels the growth of this market



Market Restraints:



Strict regulations by government in various countries will hamper the market growth

Risk associated with the huge losses will also hamper the growth of this market



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet among others



Key Developments in the Market:



In June 2019, Newgioco Group announced the launch of their mobile sports betting platform which is specially designed for the international deployment. This new mobile platform is designed on the powerful and modular ELYS sports betting engine. The modular design allows Newgioco mobile to quickly go-to-market with plug-and-play features and helps the player to get required bet tickets instantly



In July 2019, New York announced the launch of their sports betting with the launch of the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. This will help them to attract more players to their city and is good news for the people who worked very hard to make legal sports wagering a reality



Sports Betting MARKET Segmentation:



By Game Type



Association Football

American Football

Basketball, Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts

Boxing

Horse racing

Auto racing, Golf

Tennis

Cricket

Hockey



By Application



Draw games

Instant Games

Lotto

Numbers Games

Others



By Platform



Online

Offline



By Type



Line-in-play

Fixed Old Betting

Exchange Betting

Daily Fantasy

Spread Betting

E-Sports

Pari-Mutuel

Others



The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Sports Betting market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.



To comprehend Sports Betting market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Sports Betting market is analyzed across major global regions.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Bettingare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Sports Betting Manufacturers



Sports Betting Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Sports Betting Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



