Sports Betting Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments : 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Others

Sports betting are a kind of a gambling in which a person predicts the sports result and place a bet on the results. These bets are placed on the different sports activities such as golf, tennis, football, cricket, horse racing, hockey and others. Some of the common types of the betting are fixed old betting, line- in play, daily fantasy, pari-mutuel and others. Today, these sports betting can be done through both online and offline platforms. Some countries considered them as legal but there are few countries where sports betting is still banned.
Global sports betting market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet among others
Global sports betting market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for real- time sports streaming and rise in internet speeds are the factor for the growth of this market.
Drivers and Restraints of the Sports Betting market
Market Driver:
Increasing emergence of machine learning in sports betting will drive the growth
Growing consolidation in sports betting market will also propel the market
Rising popularity of e- sports tournaments among population will also accelerate the market
Increasing penetration of internet- based devices is also contributing propels the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
Strict regulations by government in various countries will hamper the market growth
Risk associated with the huge losses will also hamper the growth of this market
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2019, Newgioco Group announced the launch of their mobile sports betting platform which is specially designed for the international deployment. This new mobile platform is designed on the powerful and modular ELYS sports betting engine. The modular design allows Newgioco mobile to quickly go-to-market with plug-and-play features and helps the player to get required bet tickets instantly
In July 2019, New York announced the launch of their sports betting with the launch of the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. This will help them to attract more players to their city and is good news for the people who worked very hard to make legal sports wagering a reality
Sports Betting MARKET Segmentation:
By Game Type
Association Football
American Football
Basketball, Hockey
Mixed Martial Arts
Boxing
Horse racing
Auto racing, Golf
Tennis
Cricket
Hockey
By Application
Draw games
Instant Games
Lotto
Numbers Games
Others
By Platform
Online
Offline
By Type
Line-in-play
Fixed Old Betting
Exchange Betting
Daily Fantasy
Spread Betting
E-Sports
Pari-Mutuel
Others
To comprehend Sports Betting market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Sports Betting market is analyzed across major global regions.
North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Bettingare as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year to 2026
