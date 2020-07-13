Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Sports Bras' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Columbia Sportswear (United States), Gap (United States), Hanes (United States), L Brands (United States), Nike, Inc. (United States), Reebok (United States), Adidas AG (Germany) , Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH (Germany), Puma (Germany), Anta Sports Products Limited (China).



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Sports Bras Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Sports bra is an undergarment designed to support or cover the wearer's breasts during physical exercises. This helps to minimize the breast movement and lessen discomfort. It also allows women to reduce pain and physical discomfort caused by breast movement. These are sold through specialty stores, supermarket, E-commerce and other channels.



Market Segmentation & Scope



Study by Type (Light Support, Medium Support, High Support), Application (Specialty Stores, Supermarket, E-commerce, Others), Distribution channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail)



A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Government Initiatives For Girls Athletes in the International Platform



Growth Drivers in Limelight: Increasing Concerns Regarding the Look, Appearance and Health



Increasing Dedication in Fitness Exercise and Sports



Increasing Disposable Income



Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention: Can be Worn With Sports Outfit and Not Casual Outfit



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sports Bras Market:



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Sports Bras market



Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Sports Bras Market.



Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Sports Bras



Chapter 4: Presenting the Sports Bras Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.



Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sports Bras market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).



Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Sports Bras Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching: Higher Penetration of Exclusive Brands



