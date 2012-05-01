Sports Chiropractic Industry Growing With Support from Professional Athletes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- The field of sports chiropractic is growing fast, and with its widespread adoption among many professional athletes, its acceptance as a tool for enhancing health and overall performance is only getting stronger. Many sports chiropractors believe that incorporating chiropractic into an athlete’s regular health practices can maximize training and optimize their functional balance and skill, and its increased prevalence means that more and more opportunities are opening up within the industry.



Regular treatments and adjustments serve to help enhance the athlete’s endurance levels, facilitate faster recovery from structural injuries, as well as help them to achieve peak performance. “As injuries present themselves, we work systematically to provide the athlete with the care needed,” stated Dr. Robert DeStefano, active DC for the National Football League’s New York Giants club. “In the end, we hope for quick recovery and high-level performance.”



A wide range of professional athletes—from basketball players to cyclists—has solicited the help of sports medicine chiropractors. Lance Armstrong, Evander Holyfield and Tiger Woods are just a few elite athletes that join a long list of individuals that depend on sports chiropractors to help conserve their health while enhancing body mechanics and joint motion. High-profile names like these have generated a lot of attention in the recent years for the sports chiropractic industry.



Typically, sports chiropractors provide support for neuromusculoskeletal strain injuries such as neck pain, lower-back pain, strains to the quadriceps and hamstrings as well as certain whiplash injuries. They also provide treatment for extremity problems, such as carpal and tarsal tunnel misalignments, as well as shoulder, elbow and knee tribulations.



After missing five games, National Basketball Association MVP Derrick Rose attributed his quick and safe recovery to his chiropractor, stating that “the whole week I was seeing a great chiropractor, [Dr.] Stuart Yoss. He did a great job on getting me back.” Today, virtually all professional and college teams either have an on-staff chiropractor or one available on an as-needed basis.



The Los Angeles College of Chiropractic (LACC) at the Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) offers the Certified Chiropractic Sports Physicians (CCSP) certification through their two-year Sports Medicine Residency. This program offers residents a concentrated experience in academic and clinical sports medicine, while allowing them to participate in hands-on applications through working with world-class athletes.



Upon completion of the DC & CCSP program the SCU Sports Medicine Residency program is designed to fully prepared students for the certification examination required by the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians (ACBSP) to earn their DACBSP, or Diplomate in Sports Medicine. Doctors working toward DACBSP certification must satisfy a range of requirements including mandatory class hours, written and practical examinations as well as fulfill a practical experience requirement and a written requirement project.



Learn more about how SCU can prepare you for a rewarding and exciting career in sports medicine by calling our admissions office at 877-485-6608 today.



About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is committed to excellence in teaching, research, and patient care in the field of Chiropractic Treatment. SCU-LACC is pioneering a fundamentally new and integrated way of educating practitioners for the 21st century.