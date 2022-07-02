Sports Coaching Platforms Market to See Booming Growth : CoachLogix, TeamBuildr, Siliconcoach

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Sports Coaching Platforms market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Catapult Group International (Australia), CoachLogix (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Sportlyzer (Estonia), EDGE10 Group (United Kingdom), TeamBuildr (United States), Coach's Eye (United States), Atheletic Logic (Australia), Fusion Sport (United States), Sideline Sports (Canada), Siliconcoach(New Zealand), Rush Front (United States), AMP Sports (United States), TeamSnap (United States), topsportslab (Belgium)



Definition:

Sports Coaching Platforms provide coaches the tools they need to schedule sessions, communicate with clients, track client progress, and handle payments. The coaching platform has evolved significantly over the past decade transitioning from in-person and telephonic-only offerings to those more appropriately classified as digital coaching or remote coaching. These platforms provide features such as administrative tools, remote communication, and messaging capabilities, data collection, data monitoring & analysis, and content delivery.



Market Trend:

- Trend for Using Wearable Devices



Market Drivers:

- Increase in Investments in Sports Technology Startups

- Growing Focus on Video Analytics



Market Opportunities:

- Advent of Visual Technologies for Sports Coaching

- Availability of Sports Coaching Platform in Various Regional Languages



The Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Device (Desktop, Smartphones), Pricing (One-time License, Monthly Subscription, Yearly Subscription), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Professional, Non-professional), Sports Type (Soccer, Basketball, Swimming, Baseball, Others)



Global Sports Coaching Platforms market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



