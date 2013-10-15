Sports Commentator John Feinstein Keynotes VISIONS to Benefit the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford's 2014 Annual Campaign

Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Sports commentator and bestselling author of A Good Walk Spoiled—the best selling sports book of all time—John Feinstein is known for his straight-talking CBS Radio Show feinstein.radio.cbssports.com. He will be keynoting Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford's men's event, VISIONS, a night of community and camaraderie to benefit the 2014 Annual Campaign.



You can be sure he'll talk about the Sox, debate whether the Redskins will change their name, and offer his straight-talking opinion on the NFL this season. VISIONS is the first big men's event for Federation during the new campaign, which raised 4.2 million dollars this past yearThe organization supports 49 local programs in the Greater Hartford area and globally. Programs in Hartford include, for example, Jessie's Gardens, which delivers thousands of pounds of produce to those who live below the poverty line in Greater Hartford. Federation also funds many of the programs you probably know, including the Mandell JCC, Jewish day schools, Hebrew Health Care, the Jewish Coalition for Literacy among others.



For ticket information, visit www.jewishhartford.org The event will be held at the Emanuel Synagogue, Tuesday, October 29, 2013 at 5:30 pm



About The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford supports and promotes 49 institutions locally and overseas that provide care, shelter, food, education and opportunities for all people who identify with Jewish culture, religion and Israel. Federation leaders, partners and volunteers work to strengthen Jewish pride, culture and identity. Our work is guided by core values, including tikkun olam (repairing the world) and gemilut chasadim (benevolence).