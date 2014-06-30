Recently published research from Mintel, "Sports Drinks in Belgium (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Sports Drinks in Belgium by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers liquid and powdered sports drinks. Sports drinks are designed to replace energy and minerals lost during exercise. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer including vending machines. Market value is calculated at prices in retailers. Market size for Sports Drinks in Belgium is given in EUR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Belgium. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Segmentation of this market
- Liquid/RTD
- Powder/tablets
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Coca-Cola Company, Own label, Others
