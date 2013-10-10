Sports Drinks in Sweden - a Snapshot (2013): New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Sports Drinks in Sweden by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers liquid and powdered sports drinks. Sports drinks are designed to replace energy and minerals lost during exercise. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer including vending machines. Market value is calculated at prices in retailers. Market size for Sports Drinks in Sweden is given in SEK and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Sweden. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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