Sports Enthusiasts Advised to Always Wear RX Sports Sunglasses

DuPage, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- With summer just around the corner, a leading maker of RX sports sunglasses is reminding sports enthusiasts especially those who love the outdoors to always wear sunglasses. This is in reaction to recent studies revealed by the American Academy of Ophthalmology. The said organization stated that continuous years of exposure to the sun without any eye protection can cause harm to the eyes in the form of macular degeneration and cataracts.



All Sports Sunglasses USA is encouraging people especially who compete in outdoor sports like golf and fishing to wear prescription sports sunglasses now that summer is a few weeks away. It cited a recent report of the American Academy of Ophthalmology saying that scientific studies have confirmed that years of sun exposure without any eye protection can lead to numerous health issues like cataracts, macular degeneration and tumors requiring surgical removal. It even added that exposure to the harmful rays of the sun can damage the corneas causing temporary and painful blindness.



Macular degeneration is due to the degeneration of the retina and is considered to be the leading cause of vision loss among the elderly. Making things worse is that there is not a lot of treatment options available for this disease. The AAO is also warning the sunburnt eyes is another lesser known ailment due to sunlight exposure. The signs of the ailment include pain, eyelid twitching, intense tears and constricted pupils



All Sports Sunglasses USA recommends the wearing of prescription sunglasses to provide ample protection to the eyes against the harsh rays of the sun.



About All Sports Sunglasses

All Sports Sunglasses is a leading online supplier of sunglasses with golf, cycling, fishing, RC and pilot models. All sunglasses have frames made from superior materials, with lenses featuring anti-scratch coatings. The sunglasses also provide 100% UVA and UVB protection.



Contact Details

Harrison Hart 2238 Elliott Street

Pittsburg, NH 03592