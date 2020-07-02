Sports Equipment Applications to Foster Metallic Glass Market Consumption

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- North America has emerged as a profitable revenue pocket for metallic glass market over the past few years due to the extensive use of the product in various crucial industries. These are used in syringes in the medical industry, in semiconductors in the electronics as well as the aerospace and automotive sector. High disposable income among people and the ability to spend on advanced items have supported the penetration of various electronics items in the region.



Metallic glasses are extremely hard materials and their resistance is much better when compared to other hard alternatives like ceramics. Due to their metallic atoms, these glasses carry significant magnetic effects which help to easily magnetize or demagnetize these materials.



The glass possesses superior tensile and physical strength and is also more enhanced than common steels, being useful as reinforcing elements in rubber, plastic, and concrete. Due to their strong strength, good corrosion resistance, and high ductility, metallic glasses are also used to make razor blades and various types of springs.



Use of metallic glass in the production of sports equipment



Metallic glasses find considerable use in the sports sector due to the ability of the material to store and release elastic energy. This factor further makes it perfect for use in the making of sports equipment like golf clubs, tennis racquets, and skis. They are highly resistant to corrosion and can be casted into complex shapes with mirror-like surfaces in a single molding step.



The growing recognition of sports as a profession along with awareness among the people regarding the need to stay fit and adopt any sport for regular exercise has supported advancements in the sports industry, in both developed and developing nations. Developing countries like India have witnessed a commendable rise in the sports activities over the years due to the improvement in disposable income among people and the growing production of sports equipment to be exported across borders.



Metallic glass is being utilized in the manufacturing of golf heads. Golf has gained recognition over the years in various parts of the world as a promising sport and leisure activity. The increasing penetration of golf courts in many areas are some of the factors supporting the production of golf kits. According to the National Golf Foundation, golf had an overall reach of 108 million in the U.S. during the year 2019. Moreover, nearly 34.2 million Americans played both on-course and off-course golf in 2019.



Apart from portraying characteristics like superior strength to weight ratio and low density, benefits like lower vibrational response and low elastic modulus offers a softer and more solid feel that improves the control when the golf head hits the ball.



Constant research and development in the metallic glass market



Metallic glass manufacturers are working towards improving product offerings to improve their strengths and to increase their customer base. Some of the key market players include Epson Atmix Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Usha Amorphous Metals Limited, and Heraeus Holding, among several others.



In February 2020, a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge and the Chinese Academy of Science found a way to revive metallic glass to prevent it from fracturing. The researchers explained that deformation caused during triaxial compression could revive metallic glass samples enough to permit strain hardening which has never been observed before.



COVID19 and its impact on the economy



Coronavirus has largely impacted various sectors of the economy due to the restriction in production abilities as well as the supply chain of goods. The sports industry has also witnessed a huge hit due to the rule imposed by various governments controlling the movement of people, gathering in public spaces and playing sports. The inability to produce new electronics, sports, or any other goods along with curtailment in the playing of sports has led to a fall in the production and use of metallic to some extent.



