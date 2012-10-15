"Sports Equipment: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Sports Equipment: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Sports Equipment industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global sports equipment market grew by 2.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $64.9 billion.
In 2016, the global sports equipment market is forecast to have a value of $72.8 billion, an increase of 12.2% since 2011.
Ball sport equipment is the largest segment of the global sports equipment market, accounting for 23.7% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 40.6% of the global sports equipment market value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
Market Definition
The sports equipment market consists of equipment for ball sports (baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, football, volleyball, cricket, hockey, etc.), adventure sports (camping, hunting and firearms, skin diving and scuba, water skiing, surfboarding and sailboarding, etc.), fitness (exercise bikes, home gym, rowing machine, hand/wrist/ankle weights, treadmill, jump rope, stepper), golf (clubs, bags, balls, gloves, carts, etc.), racket sports (tennis, squash, badminton, etc.), winter sports (downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, etc.), and other sports such as archery, billiards, indoor games, bowling, in-line skating, martial arts, wheel sports, pogo sticks, and fishing equipment.
Market values are calculated at retail selling price (RSP).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Sports Equipment to 2015: Market Guide
- Sports Equipment - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Global Toys & Games to 2015: Market Guide
- Global: Leisure Industry Guide
- Global: Electronic Equipment and Supplies Industry Guide
- Global Sports Equipment
- Sports Equipment in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Sports Equipment in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Sports Equipment in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Sports Equipment in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide