Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Equipment - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Sports Equipment - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Sports Equipment industry in each of the North American Free Trade Agreement (United States, Canada, and Mexico) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The sports equipment industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $24,726.0 million in 2011.
Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 2.8% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the sports equipment industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $21,117.4 million in 2011.
The US is expected to lead the sports equipment industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $23,237.4 million in 2016.
Market Definition
The sports equipment market consists of equipment for ball sports (baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, football, volleyball, cricket, hockey, etc.), adventure sports (camping, hunting and firearms, skin diving and scuba, water skiing, surfboarding and sailboarding, etc.), fitness (exercise bikes, home gym, rowing machine, hand/wrist/ankle weights, treadmill, jump rope, stepper), golf (clubs, bags, balls, gloves, carts, etc.), racket sports (tennis, squash, badminton, etc.), winter sports (downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, etc.), and other sports such as archery, billiards, indoor games, bowling, in-line skating, martial arts, wheel sports, pogo sticks, and fishing equipment.
Market values are calculated at retail selling price (RSP).
