Sports Injury Clinic Helps Athletes Get Back in the Game

Brampton, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Paramount Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic is dedicated to helping athletes as well as the general public beat pain using physical therapy and manual therapy methods.



Paramount main interest in sports injuries. They are a strong focus on rehabilitating patients with sports-related injuries. Clinic owner Mike Postic has played and coached soccer and has extensive experience in sports and sports medicine.



The friendly staff at Paramount is experienced in treating sports injuries and making sure that their patients are restored to health before they return to the field. They also work with patients to create conditioning programs that focuses on preventing any further injury.



In addition to sports related physical therapy, Paramount also offers other services such as vestibular rehabilitation, orthotics, acupuncture, massage therapy and physiotherapy.



Vestibular rehabilitation treats dizziness and balance problems that stem from inner ear problems. They also have orthotics, or inserts for your shoes, that help maintain the right foot alignment during activities. Paramount also has trained specialists in acupuncture and massage therapy. Physiotherapy focuses on correcting biochemical and physical dysfunction in patients.



The clinic also has a gym with free weights, machines, bikes and treadmills that can be incorporated with other sessions with the help of a licensed physiotherapist.



Paramount Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic, based in Brampton,Ontario, is leading provider of physical therapy and other services to help athletes and regular people get back on their feet after an injury. Their staff is committed to working with their patients to ensure a positive rehabilitation experience while they maintain the high quality service they are known for.