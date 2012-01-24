Sports Lot, Inc. Opening Corporate Warehouse to the General Public

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2012 -- ‘Sports Lot, Inc.’ is now giving behind the scenes tours of their corporate warehouse located in Boca Raton FL. This is ideal for private collectors, fundraisers, and sports enthusiasts to have access to over 19,000 items.



Established back in 1989 and considered one of the largest worldwide Internet sports and entertainment memorabilia companies, Sports Lot, Inc. is reaching out to its local market. Sports Lot, Inc. (SLI), has been in the same Boca Raton, Florida warehouse for over 12 years and has been Internet market driven. The warehouse is full of all types of mainstream memorabilia but is known in the collector’s world as having one of the largest selections of vintage memorabilia. Sports Lot, Inc. prides itself in having the best third party authentication companies (PSA/DNA, JSA) back their inventory. Sports Lot, Inc. has one of these two authentication companies in their corporate warehouse monthly inspecting hundreds of items and will now be offering the local Boca Raton community access to have their own personal memorabilia authenticated. This concept of using third party authentication companies is how Sports Lot, Inc. has withstood the massive amount of questionable autographs being sold over the Internet.



About Sports Lot, Inc.

Sports Lot, Inc. opened its doors for the first time last month for a fundraiser by the local SOS Children’s Villages. The SOS Children’s Villages is a neighborhood where foster children are given a stable foundation for growth. Their main donors enjoyed the privacy of the tour along with the unique selection of collectibles. Sports Lot, Inc. is planning to host quarterly fundraisers to help local nonprofit organizations in the Boca Raton area. For additional information please contact Jim Nelson Vice President Sales & Events at 561-994-3757 or by emailing jim@sporstlot.com.