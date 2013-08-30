Sports Management Source Launches to Help Make Sports Enthusiasts Into Managers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The worlds of business and the worlds of sport have much in common- both are competitive and drive individuals to excel, both require high levels of expertise and skill and both celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams. It is a surprise that more people with a passion for sport don’t pursue a career in sports management. Sports Management Source is a new website created to help those with a passion for sports bridge the gap to business success and work in a federal park, fitness club or rehabilitation center as part of a bright career in sport.



The site helps individuals who wish to make sport their business by describing the best ways to go about attaining the necessary qualifications that teach important business concepts including marketing, fitness science, first aid, safety, advertising, administration and more. The site even recommends the best colleges in the country with outstanding programs that will be respected by potential employers.



Sports Management Source has even produced a free E-book that forms an introductory, step by step guide to starting a career in sports management which offers advice, guidance and recommendation for every step of the way, from applying to courses to applying for jobs once newly qualified.



A spokesperson for Sports Management Source explained, “Many sports enthusiasts wonder how they can make a living doing what they love, and for many of them the answer is through sports management. It allows them to find productive roles within sports institutions that let them stay close to what they are passionate about and even pursue it as a trainer or coach while fulfilling other responsibilities within the establishment. We hope to enable all sports and fitness fans who visit our site to start a career in sports management, and regularly update the site with new insights for our loyal readership.”



About Sports Management Source

The subject of sports management is something Sports Management Source is very passionate about, as the site’s editors have a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field. They use this to make recommendations to those interested in making sports management their career, and offer helpful advice, guidance, recommendations and guidelines. For more information: http://sportsmanagementsource.com