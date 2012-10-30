New Medical Devices research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Sports medicine is a very dynamic field that has made a mark in the healthcare sector in the last decade. The field has witnessed a spurt in technology and has grown with the rise in medical diagnostic and therapeutic devices. With regional sports gaining popularity, sports medicine is all set to play an extremely vital role in a sportsperson's vital statistics, monitoring, and diagnostics by maintaining the highest level of balance between body exhaustion and recovery. This will be accomplished by pushing the athlete's body to the limit with the help of the latest technology. Sports medicine devices will help monitor, diagnose and treat athlete burnout and injuries such as plantar fasciitis, heel spur, flat feet, Morton's neuroma, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), posterior cruciate ligament injuries (PCL), hammer toe, arthritis, chronic back pain, calf stiffness, tennis elbow, rotator cuff injuries, Achilles tendon injury, etc.
Devices including Primus Rehabilitation by BTE Technologies with patient monitors such as spirometers, electrocardiographs, stress monitors, electromyography (EMG) are crucial in maintaining top form for an athlete and are also useful in studying the performance of competitors. High-end technologies such as balance and gait monitors, and motion analysis are used in experiments to determine the optimum positioning of the body with respect to the type of sport played. Each type of sport puts a certain amount of pressure on particular areas of the body. Baseball pitchers and cricket bowlers tend to injure their shoulders more often. Similarly, batsmen tend to injure their arms and wrists at a higher rate. Marathon runners, basketball players, and tennis players have a high rate of muscle injuries in the limbs.
This report covers the total sports medicine market, which constitutes body reconstruction products such as orthopedic implants, ligament and tendon repair, and arthroscopy. The report also covers body support and recovery products such as braces and supports, cold-hot therapy, topical analgesics, and pain relief products, along with other accessories such as disinfectants, tapes, and wraps. Thus, this report covers the essentials of the sports medicine market in a comprehensive manner and gives a strategic analysis of the emerging areas within this field from the perspective of market competitors, sports teams, associations, and individual sportspersons.
The overall sports medicine market is quite fragmented with a large number of global players. The main strategies and strength of retail-based product companies lie in their marketing and distribution networks. Key players follow aggressive marketing strategies by retaining the front rows in retails shops. This will help in bringing their brand of products to the forefront to have a better impact on consumers.
