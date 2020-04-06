Sports Medicine Devices Market Is Expected to Grow Tremendously by 2025 – Smith & Nephew, Stryker, J&J

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The global sports medicine devices market was valued at $7,175 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Sports medicine is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. The major objectives of sports medicine are to enhance the athletic performance and prevent the risk of future injuries. In addition, sports medicines improve body functions and minimize the disability of patients. The key factors that drive the market growth of the global sports medicines market include rise in incidence of injuries associated with sports, increase in participation in sports activities, and surge in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods.



Major Key Players of the Sports Medicine Devices Market are:

Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Arthrex, Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Breg, Inc. (Orthofix International N.V.), Mueller Sports Medicine, DJO Global, Wright Medical Group N.V.



The global sports medicine devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into orthopedics devices, body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. The orthopaedics devices segment is further fragmented into arthroscopy devices, fracture repair devices, artificial joint implants, and prosthesis. Body reconstruction & repair is subsegmented into surgical equipment, and bone/cartilage repair & reconstruction. Furthermore, the body support & recovery segment is classified into thermal therapy, support devices & braces, and compression devices. Body monitoring & evaluation segment is categorized into respiratory, hemodynamic, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and others. The applications covered in the study include knee hand - wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle - foot injury, arm - elbow injury, knee injury, back - spine injury, and hip - groin injury.



Among products, the body reconstruction & repair segment generated highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period. Considering the applications, knee injury segment is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of knee ligament injuries during sports activities.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Sports Medicine Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Sports Medicine Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Sports Medicine Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Sports Medicine Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Sports Medicine Devices industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



