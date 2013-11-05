Sports Medicine Devices Market Poised $5.7 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The Sports Medicine Market By Products & Application (2012-2017) [Bone, Cartilage, Ligament, Tendon Reconstruction and Repair, Braces, Hot and Cold Therapy, Topical Pain Relief, Compression Clothing, Bandages, Wraps and Tapes, Shoulder, Elbow-Wrist, Back-Spine, Hip-Groin, Knee, Ankle-Foot] Global Trends, Competitive Analysis analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.



Browse 128 market data tables & spread across 293 pages and in-depth TOC of “Sports Medicine Devices Market"

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This report studies the sports medicine devices market (2012 – 2017). The 2011 sports medicine devices market is estimated to be at $3.3 billion and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to reach $5.7 billion by 2017. Knee application still holds the largest share among others due to the high frequency of ACL injuries along with other conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, meniscal cartilage damage, and patellar chondromalacia.



Modern sports medicine has evolved greatly and involves the usage of a variety of devices such as braces and splints to secure the injured area. The market for sports medicine involves implants used in repairing bone and cartilage reconstruction, such as artificial knee, cartilage, and meniscus in the knee. Ligament and tendon injuries are one of the most common soft tissue injuries in sports. These include sprains, strains, muscle pulls, cramps, muscle tears, ligament, and tendon tears, among others. The sports medicine market caters majorly to the soft injuries market and accounts for a significant share of the global sports medicine market. Arthroscopic is a minimally invasive procedure, which has become popular in demand due to its minimally invasive nature and the fact that the procedure can be used as a system for diagnosing the condition of the joint. This has contributing significantly to the global sports medicine market.



Basketball and soccer are two sports in the spotlight for an increase in the number of professional and non-professional players. These games, along with many other regional games, have increased in popularity in the past decade. This can be seen from almost a 5% to 8% rise in number of basketball players every year. These games, becoming popular in Asian countries such as China, Korea, India, and Eastern Bloc countries, can promote a very favorable outcome for the intensive sports medicine market. Research has shown that due to the large number of players and popularity of sports, the incidences of injury are high. This is predicted to propel the sports medicine market and create emerging markets in the growing economies of Asia and Latin America.



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