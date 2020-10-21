Sports Medicine Market 2019 Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis with Global Industry Forecast to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Sports Medicine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global sports medicine market is estimated to be over US$ 5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.



The major factors driving the growth of the market include growing incidence of sports injuries, continuous developments of new products and treatment modalities, also the developments in regenerative medicine.Sports medicine is gaining importance with the increasing awareness regarding sports medicine furthermore research in various organizations and universities have also helped to create awareness. For instance, University of Canberra, is conducting high quality, innovative, internationally relevant medicine research in collaborations with various schools including Wingate Institute and Australian Ballet School.



Key Players



Companies are expected to collaborate leading to oligopolistic market with focus on areas of advertising marketing, and the product differentiation. For instance, company named ArthroCare was acquired by the Smiths & Nephew in 2014. Post the acquisition, product portfolio was organized, likely to increase revenue and also broaden the product pipeline.



Sport injuries to propel the market growth



Increasing incidences of knee injuries caused in sports and constant wear and tear of muscle and tissue in sports athlete that require sports medicine are some of the major factor driving the growth of the sports medicine market. According to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, knees are the most regularly injured body parts in a game with almost 31.0% of all sports injuries are associated with the knees and almost 34.0% are associated with the head, neck and shoulder.



New products to showcase increasing demand



Some of the orthopedic products are expected to increasing the demand for sports medicine market such as the arthroscopy devices. Furthermore, many companies are collaborating with others to strengthen their portfolio. For instance, Stryker acquired Pivot Medical, which is a manufacturer of implants and hip surgical equipment, in 2014 to expand its product portfolio for sports medicine to develop new products in the hip surgery. The mergers and expansion are expected to provide new options with technological advancements boosting the market for sports medicines.



Segmentation Based On:



Sports Medicine Market by Types:



- Body Reconstruction Products

Body Support and Recovery Products



Sports Medicine Market by Applications:



- Knee

- Shoulder

- Spine

- Foot & Ankle

Hip Injures



Decreased Budget allocation to sports is expected to restrict the market growth



Growth of sports medicine market is expected to slow down due to decreased budget allocation for sports. Furthermore, lack of reimbursement policies for academic sports injuries is expected to apply brakes on the market growth in coming years. However, the introduction of novel prosthetic and implant and development of performance monitoring or intensive care equipment are expected to create enough of opportunities in the market. Rising incidences of sports injuries in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and another region of the market is further leading to the market growth.



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Sports Medicine Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.



- To understand the structure of the Sports Medicine Market by identifying its various sub-segments.



- Focuses on the key global Sports Medicine Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.



- To analyze the Sports Medicine Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Contents



1.INTRODUCTION

1.Market Definition

2.Market Ecosystem

1.Market Classification

2.Geographic Scope

3.Years Considered for the Study

1.Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

2.Base Year – 2018

3.Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

3.Currency Used for the Study

4.Report Beneficiary List



2.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.Research Framework

2.Data Collection Technique

3.Data Sources

1.Secondary Sources

2.Primary Sources

4.Market Estimation Methodology

1.Bottoms Up Approach

2.Top Down Approach

5.Data Validation and Triangulation

1.Market Forecasting Model

2.Limitations of the Study

3.Assumptions of the Study



3.ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4.MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1.Overview

2.Drivers

3.Barriers/Challenges

4.Opportunities



In the end, Sports Medicine Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



