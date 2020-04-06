Sports Medicine Market Emerging Growth by Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- What factors will help the U.S. sports medicine market to emerge as a major contributor to overall industry growth?

It has been predicted that the U.S. sports medicine market will demonstrate a substantial growth with more than 6% CAGR over 2019-2025. There has been a notable growth in the number of incidences of physical injuries owing to the increasing interest of people towards exercise and sports. A number of government initiatives being introduced and enhanced focus on R&D activities for the advancement of superior treatment therapies for sports injuries will also add to industry share.



How will government policies and initiatives contribute to garner profits in sports medicine industry share?

Governments across regions have been toiling to increase interest of people towards sports activities by introducing various initiatives and policies. To improve physical fitness of youth, many schools and institutes have been organizing sports events and promoting participation. Such events and activities being supported by government and schools are likely to enhance the need of body support and reconstruction products which helps to prevent and treat sports injuries. The growing demand of such products will contribute to augment sports medicine market size by 2025.



Top Key players:

Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Tornier N.V., Wright Medical Technology, DJO Global, Otto Bock Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew Plc, Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, Bauerfeind AG, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Japan MDM, Inc., Ossur Corporate, Cramer Products, Inc.



What will be the contribution of body reconstruction products on sports medicine market growth?

In the year 2018, body reconstruction products accounted for a significant share in the advancement of sports medicine industry trends. It has been projected that sports medicine market share from body reconstruction products will observe a CAGR of 6.4% over 2019-2025.



Body reconstruction products include prosthetics, implants, arthroscopy devices, ligament and fracture repair products and others, offering treatment with efficacy for physical injuries. Escalation in number of physical injuries during sports activities is going to significantly impact the body reconstruction products and simultaneously influence sports medicine market. Moreover, development of reconstruction products including orthobiologics may also help to augment body reconstruction products segment share in the times to come.



What will be the impact of knee injuries segment on sports medicine market trends?

Knee injuries segment is expected to witness high revenue growth owing to the increasing incidence of knee arthroscopy surgeries. Also, the figures of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are anticipated to witness expansion which will in turn augment sports medicine market outlook. Knee implants are being developed these days which will increase their usage in replacement surgeries and augment knee injuries segment growth. Sports medicine market report has forecasted that knee injuries segment will contribute to the industry share with a CAGR of 6.5% over 2019-2025.



How will hospitals contribute to the growth of sports medicines market size?

Replacement surgeries are mostly carried out in hospitals due to advanced devices and well-developed infrastructure for treatment. In hospitals, cost benefits and skilled professionals are easily accessible. Such benefits which can be easily leveraged at hospital for surgeries will help to expand hospital sports medicine market share over the times to come. In 2018, hospital segment accounted for over 35% of industry share. According to the predictions made by analysts in sports medicines market report by Global Market Insights Inc., hospital segment will account for a substantial contribution in the industry share.



According to the research report compiled by Global Market Insights Inc., global sports medicine market share is likely to witness considerable growth and amass $9 billion by 2025. Owing to the increasing incidences of sports injuries, sports medicine market is expected to observe significant profits in the ensuing years.