Sports Medicine Market Impressive Growth by 2026: Emerging Players Are Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, CONMED Corporation

Global Sports Medicine Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Sports Medicine Market report provides granular analysis of the key players, size, market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.



Some of the major competitors currently working in the sports medicine market are



Zimmer Biomet (US),



Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US),



Ossur (Europe),



Breg, Inc. (US),



Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. (US),



DJO Global, Inc. (US),



Medtronic (Ireland),



GENERAL ELECTRIC (US),



Ceterix Orthopaedics (USA),



KFx Medical LLC. (US),



MedShape, Inc. (USA),



NuVasive, Inc. (US),



Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (US),



Market Drivers



Increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, this act as driver to the market.



Continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, this act as driver to the market.



Market Restraints



Unfavorable reimbursement strategies, this significant act as market restraints.



Inappropriate administration and guidelines pertaining to sports medicine, this significant act as market restraints.



Segmentation: Global Sports Medicine Market



By Product Type



Orthobiologics



Bone Graft Substitutes



Viscosupplementation



BMC



PRP



Surgical Devices



Plates and Screws



Arthroscopy Devices



Orthopedic Braces and Supports



By Body Area



Knee



Hip



Shoulder & Elbow



Foot & Ankle



Wrist & Hand



By Application



Knee Injuries



Shoulder Injuries



Foot and Ankle Injuries



Elbow and Wrist Injuries



Back and Spine Injuries



Hip and Groin Injuries



By End User



Orthopedic Clinics



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others



By Geography



North America



South America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



In November 2018, Colfax Corporation announced that they acquire DJO Global Inc. to create a new growth platform in the high-margin orthopedic solutions market.



In February 2017, Smith & Nephew PLC announced an agreement with Leaf Healthcare, a California-based developer of a unique wireless patient monitoring system for injury prevention. This agreement enables the use of this technology by a nationwide customer base.



