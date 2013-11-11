Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Orthopedics is defined as the study of human musculoskeletal system. It is basically a branch of medical sciences dealing with the prevention and correction of injuries or disorders of the skeletal system and associated muscles, joints, and ligaments. Orthopedic surgeries offer an extensive range of cures and treatments for human beings. Recent advancements in arthroscopy techniques i.e. development of minimally invasive surgical techniques has provided a major breakthrough in the field of orthopedics with special application and usage in the sports medicine segment. One of the transforming milestones in the orthopedics industry is the research and development activities that are being carried out in field of arthroscopic procedures as it has critically reduced the healing time for the injuries.



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ - http://www.researchmoz.us/sports-medicine-market-report-2013-edition-report.html



An increase in the cases of sports injuries has been witnessed worldwide due to changing demographic trends and lifestyle mainly in younger population. The fastest growing segment in treatment of sports related injuries is the arthroscopic repair. This growth can be attributed to increase in the incidences of sports injuries, increased inclination of patients towards minimally invasive procedures, development of innovative tools and technologies and a growing need of cost effective procedures. The majority of procedures are performed to repair knee damage, most notably to the meniscus, treating sport related injuries such as anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage, as well as age related damage from rheumatoid arthritis.



Furthermore, the advent of minimally invasive procedure in the field of arthroscopic surgery has benefitted the global aging population as the usage of this procedure significantly reduces the down time. Knee and shoulder treatment generated the maximum revenues.



The new entrants trying to develop novel products and advanced tools and machineries have posed a great threat to the existing market leaders. Moreover, such innovation by the R&D departments in the respective field had led to a high degree of rivalry amongst the competitors. Arthrex is the global leader in the sports medicine market with Smith & Nephew in the second position. Other leading players are DePuy Mitek, Stryker, Conmed, Tornier and ArthroCare.



Browse Other Reports By Koncept Analytics - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/koncept-analytics-24.html



Apart from the analysis of the global sports medicine market, the report also analyzes the global orthopedics market and global arthroscopic market. The report elicits the intricacies of market size, factors influencing market growth and major trends such as increased acceptance of robotic surgeries and advent of minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the report includes growth drivers such as increase in global aging population and increase in the healthcare expense. The report also provides company profiles of the key players in the global sports medicine market along with a discussion of their business strategies.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



Related Reports -



China Sportswear Industry Report, 2013-2016



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/china-sportswear-industry-report-2013-2016-report.html



Under the background, the enterprises have to reduce the inventories and relieve the dilemma through shutting up shops, industrial promotion and channel transformation. According to incomplete statistics, in H1 2013, Lining, Anta, Peak, China Dongxiang and Xtep totally closed over 2000 stores.



In H1 2013, the revenue and net income of 6 local major listed sports brands all witnessed negative growth. Anta features the highest revenue (RMB3366.5 million) and the smallest year-on-year decline rate (14.43%). China Dongxiang characterizes the lowest revenue (RMB563.0 million) and biggest decline rate (32.30%).



Lining behaves the worst. During 2012-H1 2013, Lining was in a loss state. In H1 2013, the company suffered loss of RMB184.2 million.



Global Sports Equipment Market 2012-2016



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-sports-equipment-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Sports Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.38 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing participation in sporting activities. The Global Sports Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing use of carbon fiber in sports equipment. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Sports Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Sports Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/