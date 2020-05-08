Sports Medicine Market Set for Rapid Growth Forest 2019-2030: Key Players Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smiths & Nephew, Arthrex

Sports Medicine Market Analysis for Rising End-User, Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors 2030
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Sports Medicine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global sports medicine market is estimated to be over US$ 5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.
According to Study,Factor driving the growth of the sports medicine market are increasing incidences of knee injuries caused in sports and constant wear and tear of muscle and tissue in sports athlete that require sports medicine. In the British Journal of Sports Medicine, knees are the most regularly injured body parts in a game with almost 31.0% of all sports injuries are associated with the knees and almost 34.0% are associated with the head, neck and shoulder.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/
Key Players
Companies are expected to collaborate leading to oligopolistic market with focus on areas of advertising marketing, and the product differentiation. For instance, company named ArthroCare was acquired by the Smiths & Nephew in 2014. Post the acquisition, product portfolio was organized, likely to increase revenue and also broaden the product pipeline.
Major players in the sports medicine market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smiths & Nephew, Arthrex, Tornier N.V., DePuy Mitek, Ossur HF, ArthroCare, Wright Medical Technology and DJO Global. Other players include; Otto Bock Healthcare, Conmed, Aesculap AG, Argomedical AG, BioPro Inc. and Acumed LLC.
New products to showcase increasing demand
Some of the orthopedic products are expected to increasing the demand for sports medicine market such as the arthroscopy devices. Furthermore, many companies are collaborating with others to strengthen their portfolio. For instance, Stryker acquired Pivot Medical, which is a manufacturer of implants and hip surgical equipment, in 2014 to expand its product portfolio for sports medicine to develop new products in the hip surgery. The mergers and expansion are expected to provide new options with technological advancements boosting the market for sports medicines.
Reports at discounted rates exclusively for new entrants! Go for Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/9
Segmentation Overview:
By Product:
Body Reconstruction Products
Body Support and Recovery Products
By Application:
Knee, Shoulder, Spine, Foot & Ankle, Hip Injures
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Ecosystem
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study
Historical Years – 2016 & 2017
Base Year – 2018
Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used for the Study
Report Beneficiary List
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottoms Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations of the Study
Assumptions of the Study
ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT
Overview
Drivers
Barriers/Challenges
Opportunities
TOC Continued....
Buy Full Research Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/9
About Market Growth Insight
Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of ExltechThe market analysis entails a section solely dedicated to major players in the Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players along with its key development product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The company profile section also includes a business overview and financial information.
Contact Us:
Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com
Phone: + 91 8956 767 535 (IN)
Website: www.marketindustryreports.com