Sports Medicine Market Set for Rapid Growth Forest 2019-2030: Key Players Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smiths & Nephew, Arthrex

According to Study,Factor driving the growth of the sports medicine market are increasing incidences of knee injuries caused in sports and constant wear and tear of muscle and tissue in sports athlete that require sports medicine. In the British Journal of Sports Medicine, knees are the most regularly injured body parts in a game with almost 31.0% of all sports injuries are associated with the knees and almost 34.0% are associated with the head, neck and shoulder.



Key Players



Companies are expected to collaborate leading to oligopolistic market with focus on areas of advertising marketing, and the product differentiation. For instance, company named ArthroCare was acquired by the Smiths & Nephew in 2014. Post the acquisition, product portfolio was organized, likely to increase revenue and also broaden the product pipeline.



Major players in the sports medicine market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smiths & Nephew, Arthrex, Tornier N.V., DePuy Mitek, Ossur HF, ArthroCare, Wright Medical Technology and DJO Global. Other players include; Otto Bock Healthcare, Conmed, Aesculap AG, Argomedical AG, BioPro Inc. and Acumed LLC.



New products to showcase increasing demand



Some of the orthopedic products are expected to increasing the demand for sports medicine market such as the arthroscopy devices. Furthermore, many companies are collaborating with others to strengthen their portfolio. For instance, Stryker acquired Pivot Medical, which is a manufacturer of implants and hip surgical equipment, in 2014 to expand its product portfolio for sports medicine to develop new products in the hip surgery. The mergers and expansion are expected to provide new options with technological advancements boosting the market for sports medicines.



Segmentation Overview:



By Product:

Body Reconstruction Products

Body Support and Recovery Products



By Application:

Knee, Shoulder, Spine, Foot & Ankle, Hip Injures



