New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The demand for sports medicine is increasing owing to the rising prevalence of sports injuries and the rising participation of people in sports and fitness-related activities.



Market Drivers:



The increasing use of wearable devices like fitness bands and other sensors help in avoiding fatigue-induced injuries in athletes and monitoring stress load, thereby boosting the growth of the market for sports medicine. The growing prevalence of ligament tears and fractures is high among people participating in sports. With growing participation in sports (among children and adults) and extensive growth in the incidence of sports injuries, the demand for injury management and rehabilitation is estimated to increase around the world. This is considered a positive factor driving the growth of the sports medicine market.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US).



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Sports medicine market on the basis of products, technologies, applications, end-use, and region:



Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Body Reconstruction Products



Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products



Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Other Therapies

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy



Accessories



Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps



Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Other Injuries



Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others



End use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehab centers



Regional Landscape:



In 2020, North America emerged as the dominator of the market for sports medicine, accounting for the highest revenue share. The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure along with high expenditure capability and availability of technologically advanced medical devices to treat several orthopaedic injuries are some of the key factors boosting the market for sports medicine. The sports medicine market in the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period owing to the adoption rate of sports medicine in developing countries like Japan, China, and South Korea is rising gradually. Additionally, the regulatory process for product approvals is comparatively less strict in these countries, which has benefitted the easy entry of advanced products and medical devices in this market, thereby boosting the sports medicine market in this region.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators



Chapter 4. Global Sports Medicine Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Sports Medicine Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Market Indicators Analysis



4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis



4.3.1.1. Government Initiatives for Sports

4.3.1.2. Increase in the injury



Chapter 5. Global Sports Medicine Market by Products Insights & Trends



5.1. Products & Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Body Reconstruction Products



