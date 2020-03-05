Sports Medicine Market Strategic Plan for Positive Growth 2030 - Stryker Corporation, Smiths & Nephew, Arthrex

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Sports medicine is also known as sports and exercise medicine that includes physical fitness and prevention and treatment of injuries associated to exercise and sports. The key objective of sports medicine is to help the sports individuals achieve their training targets while engaging in their activities with optimum safety.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Sports Medicine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global sports medicine market is estimated to be over US$ 5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.



Top Players:



Major players in the sports medicine market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smiths & Nephew, Arthrex, Tornier N.V., DePuy Mitek, Ossur HF, ArthroCare, Wright Medical Technology and DJO Global. Other players include; Otto Bock Healthcare, Conmed, Aesculap AG, Argomedical AG, BioPro Inc. and Acumed LLC.



Scope of Report:



Sports medicine experts deal with numerous conditions, such as sprains, strains, acute trauma like fracture, and bone dislocation. Experts can also proficiently cure chronic overuse injuries like tendonitis, overtraining syndrome, and degenerative diseases. Sports medicine experts, essentially stress on therapeutic, medical, and functional aspects of exercise and works with sports person in order to improve their overall performance.



Sport injuries to propel the market growth



Increasing incidences of knee injuries caused in sports and constant wear and tear of muscle and tissue in sports athlete that require sports medicine are some of the major factor driving the growth of the sports medicine market. According to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, knees are the most regularly injured body parts in a game with almost 31.0% of all sports injuries are associated with the knees and almost 34.0% are associated with the head, neck and shoulder.



Table of Content:



6. GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT



1. Introduction & Definition

2. Body Reconstruction Products

1. Arthroscopy Devices

2. Implants & Orthobiologics

3. Prosthetics

4. Facture & Ligament Repair

5. Others

3. Body Support and Recovery Product

1. Braces & Support

2. Physiotherapy Equipment

4. Accessories



7. GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION



1. Introduction

2. Knee Injuries

3. Shoulder Injuries

4. Spine Injuries

5. Foot & Ankle Injuries

6. Hip Injuries

7. Other Applications



