Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries.



To Get Sample PDF Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/89



The report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sports Medicines market. Every industry vertical across the globe has been affected by the pandemic, and the report assesses if the impact of the pandemic on the Sports Medicines market has been positive or negative. It also sheds light on the effect of the financial difficulties and supply disruption caused by the pandemic in the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Sports Medicines market.



Key Highlights From The Report



An increase in the incidence of cardiac arrest and heart issues is increasing the demand for cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices. These devices are used to monitor myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, and QT-interval monitoring.



Asia-Pacific regional segment of the market is expected to remain the highest growing segment during 2020-2027, at a CAGR 5.9% owing to increased initiatives taken for physical fitness by individual and funding provided by the government organizations.



Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.



The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Sports Medicine market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-medicine-market



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Medicine Market on the basis of products, applications, body monitoring, and evaluation devices, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Assays Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products

Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Other Therapies

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Accessories

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Others



Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehabilitation centers



Radical Features of the Sports Medicine Market Report:



The report encompasses Sports Medicine market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Sports Medicine industry



Quick Buy Buy—Sports Medicine Market Research Report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/89



Sports Medicine Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



TOC



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Sports Medicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sports Medicine Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Government Initiatives for Sports



4.2.2.2. Development of regenerative medicines



4.2.2.3. Rise in Chronic Diseases



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of reimbursement strategies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED…!



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/89



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs