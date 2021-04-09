Favorable government initiatives, large scale collaborations for technical advancements are key factors contributing to the growth of the Sports Medicine Market.Market Size – USD 5.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market trends – Adoption of advanced technology.
The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries.
The report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sports Medicines market. Every industry vertical across the globe has been affected by the pandemic, and the report assesses if the impact of the pandemic on the Sports Medicines market has been positive or negative. It also sheds light on the effect of the financial difficulties and supply disruption caused by the pandemic in the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Sports Medicines market.
Key Highlights From The Report
An increase in the incidence of cardiac arrest and heart issues is increasing the demand for cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices. These devices are used to monitor myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, and QT-interval monitoring.
Asia-Pacific regional segment of the market is expected to remain the highest growing segment during 2020-2027, at a CAGR 5.9% owing to increased initiatives taken for physical fitness by individual and funding provided by the government organizations.
Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.
The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Sports Medicine market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Medicine Market on the basis of products, applications, body monitoring, and evaluation devices, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Body Reconstruction Products
Fracture and Ligament Repair Products
Assays Arthroscopy Devices
Implants
Prosthetic Devices
Orthobiologics
Body Support and Recovery Products
Braces and Supports
Compression Clothing
Physiotherapy Equipment
Thermal Therapy
Electrostimulation
Other Therapies
Ultrasound Therapy
Laser Therapy
Accessories
Tapes
Disinfectants
Wraps
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Knee Injuries
Shoulder Injuries
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Elbow and Wrist Injuries
Back and Spine Injuries
Hip and Groin Injuries
Others
Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices
Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices
Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices
Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospital
Physiotherapy clinics
Rehabilitation centers
Radical Features of the Sports Medicine Market Report:
The report encompasses Sports Medicine market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Sports Medicine industry
Sports Medicine Market Segmentation by Regions:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
TOC
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Sports Medicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Sports Medicine Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Government Initiatives for Sports
4.2.2.2. Development of regenerative medicines
4.2.2.3. Rise in Chronic Diseases
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of reimbursement strategies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
CONTINUED…!
