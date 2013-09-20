Sports Nutrition in Germany - New Market Report

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Sports Nutrition in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Sports nutrition achieved a relatively good performance in terms of value sales in 2012. Manufacturers benefit from the fact that the penetration of sports nutrition products is still very limited in Germany. Especially in comparison to countries such as the US or the UK, Germany is still less developed when it comes to sports nutrition products. This provides manufacturers further potential for growth, especially through the acquisition of first-time consumers.
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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