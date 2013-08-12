"Sports Nutrition in Hungary" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Nutrition in Hungary" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Sports nutrition remained the fastest-growing category within consumer health in 2012. Sports nutrition is a relatively new category that is still developing, thus manufacturers invest heavily in product development and advertising. Although sales growth slowed due to the economic crisis in previous years, in 2012 value sales increased significantly, both in current and constant terms. Bodybuilding is becoming more popular among men as well as women, therefore women are becoming a key target...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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