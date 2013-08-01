Sports Nutrition in Israel - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in Israel", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The health trend affects Israelis in all aspects of their life, including food and general lifestyle. The sports nutrition category enables consumers to maximise their efforts when going to the gym, jogging or exercising. Many people are now users of sports nutrition in their efforts to live a generally healthier lifestyle, jogging regularly, visiting the gym or taking exercise classes. Such consumers use sports nutrition as a substitute for a meal, a quick snack, a refreshing drink, or in...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sports Nutrition in Germany
- Sports Nutrition in Russia
- Sports Nutrition in Indonesia
- Sports Nutrition in Georgia
- Sports Nutrition in Finland
- Sports Nutrition in Australia
- Sports Nutrition in Italy
- Sports Nutrition in South Korea
- Sports Nutrition in Greece
- Sports Nutrition in Slovenia