Sports Nutrition in Russia - New Market Study Published

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Sports Nutrition in Russia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Preparing for the Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014 was accompanied by active promotion of sports in Russia in 2012. Sports infrastructure is developing in the large cities. A great deal of effort is being put into the popularisation of sports in Russia. Government investment in sports events is being carried out at regional and country level. The mass media provides information about the preparation for the Olympic Games in Sochi, about the World Student Games taking place in Kazan in 2013, and...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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