Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Sports Nutrition Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Sports Nutrition Market: Glanbia plc., Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., MusclePharm Corporation, GNC Holdings, Inc.



Glanbia China to focus on lifestyle nutrition on back of sports nutrition success



Glanbia Nutritionals is seeking to propel its growth in China via general lifestyle nutrition, in addition to its sports nutrition stronghold, with a key focus on creating new concepts in tandem with its customers. With a turnover of about US$1.5bn, Glanbia Nutritionals' portfolios span nutritional ingredients and finished consumer products. Speaking to NutraIngredients-Asia at Food Ingredients China 2019, David Townsend, VP of commercial (APAC), said the firm would focus on providing protein products for both the sports nutrition and general lifestyle segments in China.



One of the key steps, is to work with commercial partners, including retailers, in developing new consumer products. In the past three years, it has been working with a sports accessories retail chain which has about 300 stores in China in developing sports nutrition products, such as protein beverages, nutritional bars, and isotonic drinks.



Abbott gears glucose monitoring toward sports nutrition with "lab on arm" device



21 Sep 2020 --- Traditionally reserved for the diabetic sector, Abbott has reimagined glucose monitoring for the sports nutrition market with Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. It is designed for athletes to continuously measure glucose to better understand the correlation between their glucose levels and their athletic performance.



"Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor acts like a lab on your arm, providing insights into what's happening inside the body for more informed wellness decisions around nutrition and exercise," Alesia Scott, an Abbott spokesperson, tells NutritionInsight. The initial launch will occur in the coming weeks in Europe, including Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland, Luxembourg, UK and Ireland. "We aim to make the product available in other markets, pending local regulatory approval," adds Scott.



"This is just the beginning – our breakthrough sensing technology has the potential to go beyond glucose and provide a lens into what's happening in the human body. This could provide meaningful insights into other conditions, treatments and ultimately improve health," adds Jared Watkin, senior vice president of diabetes care at Abbott.



Inspire Institute ropes in Herbalife as sports nutrition partner



March 2, 2020: Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition, has announced an association with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) as it's sports nutrition partner. This partnership will help enable IIS' young athletes to deliver the highest level of performance with science-backed nutrition products and expertise from Herbalife Nutrition. The partnership was revealed in the presence of wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, and Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports.



As part of the deal, Herbalife Nutrition with an extensive expertise in sports nutrition and experience in sports performance will help the athletes across wrestling, boxing, track and field and judo to aspire to be Olympic champions. Herbalife and IIS will also collaborate to develop tailor-made nutrition requirements for athletes. Under this first-of-its-kind partnership, the Herbalife and IIS teams will also educate athletes on nutrition, a vastly untouched aspect about Indian sport, stated a Press release.



Rio Olympics Bronze Medalist Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, a 3-time World Championships medalist and one of India's most promising wrestlers ahead of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics, spoke about the importance of nutrition in elite sport and appreciated the partnership which will be bring this knowledge to developing athletes at the junior levels.



Key Market Trends



The Sports Nutrition market was valued at USD 14,596.45 Million in the year 2018. Global Sports Nutrition market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, rising health concern among the consumers across all the regions and escalating numbers of gyms, fitness centres and health clubs. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and their rising income is fuelling the Sports Nutrition market.



Global Sports Nutrition Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace, social media impact, escalating number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts. Growing demand for different Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products, vegan products (plant based products) and bars among millennials and Generation Z has been generating a worthwhile opportunity for the makers of sports nutrition products. Therefore, such kind of innovative products are anticipated to fuel the market growth of sports nutrition products.



Among the regions, North America Sports Nutrition Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by increased disposable income, rising health awareness, rapid e-commerce growth and government initiatives for health awareness across the region.



Influence Of The Sports Nutrition Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Sports Nutrition market.

- Sports Nutrition market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Sports Nutrition market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Sports Nutrition market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Sports Nutrition market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Sports Nutrition market.



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Sports Nutrition Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



