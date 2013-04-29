Sports Psychologist Dr. John F. Murray Offers a Free Mental Toughness Performance Test

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray, a sports psychologist from Palm Beach, FL is offering a free mental toughness performance test on his website. This test is the first step in understanding one’s self in order to increase performance on the field, in the boardroom, and throughout the rest of the world.



The test has 8 questions and should take readers less than 5 minutes to complete. Questions include; “How quickly do you bounce back from losses or disappointments?” There is no cost to take the test and this is one of the first steps for anyone who wants to benefit from Dr. Murray’s mental coaching advice.



Dr. Murray traveled the world as a tennis professional throughout the 1980’s and now he focuses on sports psychology coaching for golfers, tennis players, and other athletes. However, his clients are not limited to the sports world. John also leads corporate seminars that take the same mental coaching techniques that John learned as an athlete and applies them to the boardroom and the sales floor. These seminars are targeted towards executive teams and sales teams.



The seminars and keynote speeches that John does in the corporate world help employees and managers to increase productivity, reduce stress, increase mental toughness, become effective managers, and increase sales.



John recently stated; “The same challenges faced by professional and Olympic athletes often confront the corporate warrior, and optimizing your mental skills is crucial.”



Dr. Murray has been seen discussing mental toughness and sports psychology on CBS’s Good Morning America, The Tennis Channel, The NFL Network, MSNBC, Fox News, BBC Radio, CNN Radio, and more than 300 other major media outlets. He maintains a blog on his website and readers can also view a long list of inspirational quotes from famous figures in the sports world here. Dr. Murray’s website, blog, and mental toughness test can be found here - John Murray | Sports Psychologist.



Dr. Murray has been providing sports and clinical psychology services to help individuals, organizations and teams succeed for more than 14 years. He is a best-selling author and columnist, media resource for sports psychology, and seminar leader for business and sports groups worldwide on topics such as performance enhancement, mental health, general psychology, fitness, wellness, and lifestyle. He frequently appears on national television and radio, and his commentary is found almost daily in thousands of newspapers, magazines, and trade journals.



