Sports Shoes Leading the Footwear Production and Exports in Vietnam

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Vietnam is one of the leading producer and exporter of footwear products with its footwear products available in around 50 nations. Sports shoes production account for the major share in the total Vietnamese footwear production. However, significant portion of the sports shoe production is meant for export. Most of the major international sportswear brands such as Nike, Addidas and Reebok etc have their outsourced production houses in Vietnam. Sports shoes are mainly exported to European countries and United States from Vietnam as these are the leading export regions for total footwear exports.



In their latest research report, “Vietnam Footwear Outlook to 2017”, RNCOS analyst have identified that footwear industry has been growing significantly from the past few years with rising exports in the international market. The country's footwear exports grew more than 10% in 2012 compared to the previous year. Moreover, the footwear production is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2013-2017.



The report has studied the Vietnam footwear industry in terms of production including sports shoes, canvas shoes, ladies shoes with forecast till 2017. By end users, footwear market is mainly driven by men's footwear segment, followed by women's segment and children segment, respectively. By price range, the mass footwear segment accounts for the highest sale in the domestic footwear market. Our report has covered the end user and price range footwear segments with forecast till 2017. Besides this, the report covers the exports of footwear from Vietnam including the main countries and imports of raw materials.



The research report highlights the trends & drivers prevailing in the Vietnam footwear market which includes the technological advancement that are indicative of contributing in the future growth of the industry, increase in domestic production of raw materials, availability of cheap labor and skilled labor etc.



Our comprehensive study also covers information about main regional hubs in Vietnam for footwear production and production capacity including the main cities or provinces where manufacturers operating in the Vietnamese footwear market. Besides this, the report covers the challenges faced by the footwear industry in Vietnam that is affecting the fast track growth of the industry.



The report intends to facilitate clients with a clear understanding of the present and future outlook of the footwear market and developments in the country. A section on regulatory initiatives opted by the government has also been provided in the report to facilitate clients with a proper understanding of the Vietnam footwear market. Through this extensive research work, our aim is to present optimum information and balanced research outlook on the potentials of the Vietnam footwear industry.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM628.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.