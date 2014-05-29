Sports Streaming Sites See Traffic Spike as Soccer World Cup Anticipation Hits Fever Pitch

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The FIFA World Cup 2014 is almost upon us, and fans from around the world will be tuning in to see all the action from Brasil. Many fans without premium sports cable subscriptions will be left wanting however as fat cats have bought up the rights and hidden them behind high priced packages. As a result, many are looking for the best place to view the World Cup for free online, and Online Entertainment Guide has published their list of the best places to find streaming matches online, with First Row Sports number two on the list.



Pipped to the post by ATDHE, this is nevertheless a significant development for the sports streaming website, as its traffic has spiked to become the most popular of all those shortlisted thanks to this newfound attention. The site has beaten out major providers like Stream2Watch, SportLemon and Wiziwig.



The full countdown is listed as follows:



1. ATDHE

2. First Row Sports

3. SportLemon

4. Stream2Watch

5. Smotris Sport

6. LiveBox 7

7. Haha Sport

8. Wiziwig



For the relative newcomer First Row Sports, this represents a major victory, as they have been expanding their infrastructure and provisions in order to provide more people with best quality streams in time for the World Cup.



A spokesperson for First Row Sports explained, “Live streaming enables those for whom premium sports channels aren’t a possibility to still get access to all the excitement of live games thanks to the power of the internet. We are proud to have been included in this best of list, and even more excited to be so near the top of the pile. We see this as vindication for the hard work we have been doing to create reliable, high quality streams for people around the world, and look forward to helping fans see the greatest sporting event of the year online.”



About First Row Sports

The most popular sports streaming website, FirstRowSports, has been providing streaming sports links to the public for a several years. They offer a huge selection of free streaming sports streams online, including all major international sports from golf and tennis to motorsports, football and soccer. They are ramping up their provisions to bring people free streams of the Brasil World Cup 2014. For more information please visit: http://firstrowsportal.com/