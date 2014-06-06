Sports Sunglasses USA Announces New Sports Products

Barron, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- A supplier of high quality sunglasses, All Sports Sunglasses USA announces its sales of sports sunglasses to avid sports enthusiasts. For those who are searching for quality and strong sunglasses, this is indeed welcome news.



All Sports Sunglasses USA is a well-known online store where customers can buy all kinds of sunglasses that can be used for sports and outdoor recreation. Their line of sunglasses can be used for golf, fishing and cycling. They also supply RC model, pilot sunglasses, RX sport sunglasses, and prescription sports sunglasses.



Aside from selling prescription sunglasses, this supplier is also the number one supplier of sunglasses for RC modeling. They assure their customers that whatever type of sunglasses they buy from this online store, they will get high quality sunglasses, with stunning looks and versatility.



For instance, their Scratch sunglasses are one of the best golf accessories a golf player can buy. It has 3 sets of interchangeable lenses, which is useful for different lighting conditions, complete with a carry case with cleaning cloth and neck strap.



A customer has the option to buy a prescription Pro X, also with interchangeable. Furthermore, the frames are made from shatter proof, superior T90 and polycarbonate material.



The interchangeable lenses include light-enhancing, polarized (category 2) and green (category 3) which offer clear definition between golf ball and background. All these lenses are protected by anti-scratch coatings.



About All Sport Sunglasses USA

This online store is a popular supplier of all types of sports sunglasses. They also sell sports prescription sunglasses. The common features of their sports sunglasses are their high quality, excellent functionality, durability, and scratch-proof features. For more information, visit www.allsportssunglassesusa.com.



Contact Details:



Kimberli P. Davis

3096 Mercer Street

Barron, WI 54812

Phone: