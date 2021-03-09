Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of new technologies in the sports industry such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, wearables, and drones. Utilization of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was the start of the trend which is another key factor driving the deployment of sports technology in the global sports industry. The VAR system operated out of a video control room and could communicate with the referee on the soccer field to review a play.



The Sports Technology market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Sports Technology industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Sports Technology market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Sports Technology market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Sports Technology market growth worldwide?



Market Segments

The global Sports Technology market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Sports Technology market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In June 2019, IBM & FOX Sports teamed up to transform the production of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France event. This helped to transform the production of the event by infusing Artificial Intelligence analysis and live streaming during the game.

The soccer segment accounted for largest revenue share 2020, driven by rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics, cloud services, drones, and wearables.

Devices segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Benefits offered by wearable devices include workout injury prevention, player safety assessment tool, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance, which is boosting demand for wearables.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sports technology market in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the sports industry is driving market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung



Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Baseball

Soccer

Basketball

Cricket

Tennis

American Football/Rugby

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Esports

Device

Smart Stadium

Sports Analytics



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sports Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sports Technology Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Sports Technology Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Sports Technology Market Regional Outlook

Continued…