Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of new technologies in the sports industry such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, wearables, and drones. Utilization of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was the start of the trend which is another key factor driving the deployment of sports technology in the global sports industry.



Key players in the market include IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung



Emergen Research has segmented the global sports technology market on the basis of sports, technology, and region:



Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Baseball

Soccer

Basketball

Cricket

Tennis

American Football/Rugby

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Esports

Device

Smart Stadium

Sports Analytics



The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market.



The report classifies the global Sports Technology market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Sports Technology market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Sports Technology industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Sports Technology market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Sports Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sports Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increase in the number of sports events



4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of emerging technologies in the sports sector



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High initial investment



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Sports Technology Market By Sports Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Sports Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Baseball



5.1.2. Soccer



5.1.3. Basketball



5.1.4. Cricket



5.1.5. Tennis



5.1.6. American Football/Rugby



5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Sports Technology Market By Process Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Esports



6.1.2. Device



6.1.3. Smart Stadium



6.1.4. Sports Analytics



Continue…!



