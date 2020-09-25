Sports Technology Market to Expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14.7% During the Forecast Period

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global sports technology market was valued at US$ 21,609.1 Mn in 2016. It is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 93,825.5 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was a prominent contributor, in terms of revenue, to the sports technology market in 2016. This is primarily due to strong technological advancements and considerable application of sports technology in various sports such as football, basketball, etc., across the region.



A rise in demand for advanced technologies such as analytics solutions and wearable devices for team management, athlete performance, and team performance, are creating opportunities for the global sports technology market.



Most companies are developing advance analytics solution for the sports industry. For instance, in 2016, Agile Sports Analytics, LLC launched Agile Sports Analytics application, a solution designed for players, coaches, and team analysts. Similarly, in 2018, Microsoft Corporation and Spektacom Technologies signed a strategic partnership to develop a sports analytics platform 'Power Bat,' which provides insights related to players, coaches, commentators, etc.. This, in turn, is expected to create a wide range of opportunities for the sports technology market during the forecast period.



Sports Technology Market: Scope of the Report



The global sports technology market has been segmented based on component, application, sport, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market has classified into software, wearable devices & sports equipment, and services. The wearable devices & sports equipment segment accounts for a key share in terms of revenue in the global sports technology market. This segment covers revenue generation from smart watches, fitness wearables, and health care tracking devices. However, the service (managed/outsourced) segment is expected to expand at a considerably higher CAGR of around 16.6% during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been categorized into active (tracking, decision making) and passive (analytics & statistics, tactics & simulation, training, game performance analysis, team analysis & management, injury & health analysis). In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into coaches, clubs, leagues, sports association, others (athletes and sports person). In terms of sports, the market has been categorized into basketball, baseball, cricket, cycling, football, golf, rugby and others (swimming, badminton, tennis).



Interpret a Competitive outlook Analysis Report with PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29237



Based on geography, the global sports technology market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the global sports technology market with a substantial share in 2018, primarily due to a rise in the deployment of sports technology solutions for various applications such as game performance analysis and tactics and simulation across various sports events organized in North America, particularly in the U.S.



The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate in terms of adoption of sports technology solutions during the forecast period. The research and development departments of sports goods companies have been very active in launching new products or in embedding digital technology in their existing range. This helps them capitalize on the growth of the smart technology market across Asia Pacific.



Global Sports Technology Market: Competitive Dynamics



Sports technology solution providers are expanding their product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions, which provide them a larger customer base with an enhanced and comprehensive suite of solution and services. Companies are also focusing on winning long-term contracts and providing multiservice platforms to their customers.



The global sports technology market includes players such as Accenture, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, Kinexon Precision Technologies GmbH, Krossover Intelligence Inc., Opta, Oracle Corporation, Orreco, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SportRadar, STATS LLC., and Tableau Software Inc.



Request for covid19 Impact Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=29237



The sports technology market has been segmented as below:



Market Segmentation: Global Sports Technology Market



By Component



Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment

Software

Cloud-based

On-premise

Services

Training & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Managed/Outsourced Services

By Application



Active

Tracking

Decision Making

Passive

Analytics and Statistics

Tactics and Simulation

Training

Game Performance Analysis

Team Analysis & Management

Injury and Health Analysis

By End-user



Coaches

Clubs

Leagues

Sports Associations

Others (Athletes & Sports Person)

By Sports



Baseball

Basketball

Cricket

Cycling

Football

Golf

Rugby

Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Athletics)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the sports technology market with respect to the following geographic segments:



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research - http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefits-of-environment-friendly-vaping-to-push-e-liquid-market-through-2027-online-sales-channel-to-remain-at-fore-projects-a-new-tmr-study-301021390.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.