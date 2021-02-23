Sports Technology Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : IBM, Fujitsu, SAP, LG, Fitbit

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- Global Sports Technology Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), NEC (Japan), LG (South Korea), Sharp (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Fitbit (United States)



Sports technology has been developing the sports arena by adopting technologies in outdoor sports activities such as cricket, football, soccer, rugby, etc. These games are contributing expressively in terms of revenue to the sports technology market. Moreover, indoor sports are also contributing to sports technology. However, the adaption of sports technology is less in indoor sports as compared to outdoor sports. The advantage of sports technology is that it will help the players to deliver better performance and will ensure leisure and entertainment with safety. The clubs segment is expected to make a significant growth of the sports technology market over the forecast period.



Market Drivers

Significant Improvement in Audience Engagement

Growing Demand for Data-Driven Decisions and Operations

Increasing Sports Events, Online, and Offline



Market Trend

Adoption of Social Media Analytics, Cloud computing, IoT, and Smart Devices in Sports Technology



Restraints

High Initial Investment and Budget Constraints

High Cost of Installing this Technology



Challenges

Complexities in Upgrading and Replacing Legacy Systems

Risk of Technology Glitches at Live Events



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Sports Technology market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Sports Technology market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Sports Technology market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Sports Technology Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Sports Technology Market

The report highlights Sports Technology market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Sports Technology, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Sports Technology Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Sports Technology Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Sports Technology Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Sports Technology Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Sports Technology Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Device (Wearables, Digital Signage, and Camera), Smart Stadium, Esports (Media Rights, Tickets and Merchandise, Sponsorships and Direct Advertisements and Publisher Fees), Sports Analytics (Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Video Analysis, Health Assessment and Other)), Application (Active, Tracking, Decision Making, Passive, Analytics and Statistics, Tactics and Simulation, Training, Game Performance Analysis, Team Analysis & Management, Injury and Health Analysis, Others), Component (Software, Wearable devices, Sports equipment, Services, Others), End User (Coaches, Clubs, Leagues, Sports association, Others), Sports (Baseball, Basketball, Cricket, Cycling, Football, Golf, Rugby, Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Athletics)))

5.1 Global Sports Technology Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Sports Technology Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Sports Technology Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Sports Technology Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Sports Technology Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Sports Technology Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



