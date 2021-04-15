Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The latest market intelligence study on the Sports Technology market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Sports Technology market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Sports Technology market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Sports Technology Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/542



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In June 2019, IBM & FOX Sports teamed up to transform the production of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France event. This helped to transform the production of the event by infusing Artificial Intelligence analysis and live streaming during the game.

The soccer segment accounted for largest revenue share 2020, driven by rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics, cloud services, drones, and wearables.

Devices segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Benefits offered by wearable devices include workout injury prevention, player safety assessment tool, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance, which is boosting demand for wearables.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sports technology market in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the sports industry is driving market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Baseball

Soccer

Basketball

Cricket

Tennis

American Football/Rugby

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Esports

Device

Smart Stadium

Sports Analytics



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Sports Technology Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/542



Important Points Mentioned in the Sports Technology Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/542



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-technology-market



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sports Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sports Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Sports Technology

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Sports Technology

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…