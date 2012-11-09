Sportsbook.org Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

Asheville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- The specialists behind Sportsbook.org are excited to announce that they have reached the five- year anniversary for providing sportsbook information to enthusiasts throughout the world. Sportsbook.org specializes in providing sportsbook information, sporting analysis, news and website reviews for all major American sports.



Sports lovers around the globe continue to flock to sportsbook.org as they celebrate their five- year anniversary in bringing the latest sports analysis, information and reviews to the web. Sportsbook.org is the largest online sports betting guide on the Internet that guarantees access to the best sportsbook bonuses and promotions along with in-depth reviews. “Our experts have been bringing the latest analysis, news and reviews on American sports for five years to sports enthusiasts around the globe, and as we continue to see our loyal audience grow into the thousands, we look forward to the next five years,” said a Sportsbook.org spokesperson.



In addition to expert sports analysis and news, Sportsbook.org covers all aspects of each sportsbook including bonuses, their customer service, the software and all sports & bets they offer. Each review is compiled by their experts as well as the experiences of the website’s thousands of readers. A comprehensive strategy section covers topics for novice to expert bettors including bankroll management as well as expert betting strategies for sports including MLB, NCAA Basketball, Soccer, Horseracing and UFC.



Among its most popular offerings, the information website discusses relevant topics and strategies for all NFL and NCAA teams. From pre-season to regular season wagering, their panel of experts take sports enthusiasts through tips and tricks that can bring greater profit and enjoyment. As an industry “watch dog” they look out for the customer and only partner with the world’s most reputable sportsbooks.



The Sportsbook.org team is made up of a group of handicappers, professional bettors, ex-athletes and professional sports writers that provide expert advice and key matchup information for each game. The inside information gives sports enthusiasts immediate access to injuries, scratches and other major factors that will impact sporting event wagers. “Since we are an official sports wire service, we get information before most of the major sports publications so for five years, sports enthusiasts have been able to count on the website for accurate info that can positively affect their bottom line,” said the Sportsbook.org spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.sportsbook.org



About Sportsbook.org

Sportsbook.org offers sports news from a betting perspective. Top handicappers provide their analysis on all major American sports along with their expert picks. Sportsbook.org delivers unbiased and up-to-date sports betting information along with news that comes straight from the source to enable smarter, more informed decisions. They also feature the most extensive database of online sportsbooks and user reviews.