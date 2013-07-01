SportsFanPlayground.com Announces Expansion Into Unlocked Cell Phones

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The sporting goods website, SportsFanPlayground.com, announced on Monday that the store has now begun carrying an extensive variety of unlocked cell phones in their inventory. All of the phones in the inventory will be marked down up to 70% off for a limited time during the introduction of the phones into the store.



The phones available include the iPhone models in the 3G, 4 and 4S, and iPhone 5 models, as well as the Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S4 phone, its latest model. The store will have the Google Nexus phone, Blackberry devices and other high profile phones. Along with the cell phones, the store will also have variety of accessories, including chargers, styluses and glass covers. The store has already carried many cell phone covers representing a variety of professional and college teams.



The company, which has based its reputation on carrying top sporting goods from the NFL, NHL, MLB, NCAA and NBA, felt that it was a good time to make this expansion happen, and according to sources in the company, executives believe that expanding into the technology market will further develop relationships with sports fans.



“The Sports Fan Playground is exactly that – a playground for all things sports or remotely related to sports.” says DaVaughn Lucas, the website’s founder. “Many sports fans rely on their devices to connect with their favorite teams, watch highlights or watch full live games when they are out and about, and our theory was ‘why not have them do their full shopping while they are shopping for their favorite team’s merchandise anyway?’”



The website will continue to prominently feature sporting goods and apparel, however, which will include jerseys, hats, t-shirts, shoes from various brands, and other items that blend more into the core of the store’s reputation, sports equipment and team sports apparel.



For more information, please visit SportsFanPlayground.com.



On social media –



Facebook – Facebook.com/sportsfanplayground

Twitter – Twitter.com/sportsfanplay

Pinterest – Pinterest.com/FanPlayground