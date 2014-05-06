New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Sportswear in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- With 80 million people claiming to be actively engaged in one or more sports, and approximately 60% of the population being under 30 years old, sportswear in Brazil is a lucrative market. The sportswear trend is even bigger at present as the country is about to host two major sporting events - the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. As a result, sporting venues are developing all over the country and consumers are more and more aware of and willing to exercise. The events...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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