Sportswear in Malaysia - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sportswear in Malaysia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Sportswear achieved 6% current value growth in 2012. Increased government efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle within Malaysian society encouraged more Malaysians to take up sporting activities. The rising obesity rate and the strong increase in diseases in Malaysia encouraged more Malaysians to join a gym and go running frequently to prevent such problems. In addition, from 2011 the Minister of Education implemented a "One Student One Sport" policy for primary and secondary school children,...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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