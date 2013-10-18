Sportswear in Morocco - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sportswear in Morocco"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- There is a strong emphasis on sport and fitness in Morocco. With the exception of middle-aged and older women, other demographic groups typically participate in sport or fitness. There was a marked rise in the participation of women in sport during the review period, particularly within team sport such as football. Most Moroccans take part in sport from an early age, with many children playing football in the street. Football is the most popular sport in Morocco and avidly followed by most...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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