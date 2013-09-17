"Sportswear in Vietnam" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sportswear in Vietnam" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The increasing health awareness as well as fitness awareness is prompting more Vietnamese people to participate in sports. Indeed, in 2012, many Vietnamese people, especially the youth paid more attention to their beauty and appearance. This was bringing more women and young people into sport and exercise. This trend was most apparent in the big cities such as Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi. Furthermore, over the review period, the government had made more investment in improving sporting...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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