Sporty Funder Is a Global Platform to Finance Sports Projects

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- SportyFunder is a new online platform launched with an objective to bring together all sports enthusiasts to raise money for sports projects or any other sporting activities. SportyFunder functions behind a simple idea – to provide financial backing to any type of sporting activities around the world.



This is a unique global web platform which brings together all sports athletes and financial backers towards fulfilling a single objective. Any sports club, athletes, organization, officials or any persons who are passionate about sports can promote their specific sports projects or ideas via this crowd funding platform. The website owners say, “Sporty Funder aims to provide sports funding to young and passionate sports players”. This is a new way of raising money for sports by building a contact between athletes who are in need of funds, and sports enthusiasts.



This is a global platform that promotes the participation of people from any part of the world towards the process of sports funding. The Youth Olympics CEO says, “SportyFunder is a wonderful platform which puts up the idea of financing sports projects on a broader platform by initiating other sports lovers to support them”. Sporty Funder is particularly concerned about crowd funding sports projects of local or smaller communities. Such sports groups who are in need of serious financial back up can just log in to Sporty Funder.com and complete the application process for pitching a new project for funds. They can post specific details about the project and need for funds.



It is possible for any individual sports player or lover, clubs, and communities to finance a specific project by contributing smaller amounts of their choice. The funding is completed when the project earns a maximum of the chosen target amount. This crowd funding platform allows each project to receive sports finance backup amounting to £10,000. To know more details about sports fundraising, visit www.sportyfunder.com.



About SportyFunder

Sporty Funder is a global platform that helps sports lovers or enthusiasts to provide financial backup for sports projects in any part of the world. This is basically a crowd funding platform, which aims to support local or smaller sports communities by financing sports projects. Any individual, clubs or communities can donate amounts to promote a specific sports project worldwide.



Media Contact



320 Palmerston House

80-86 Old Street

London, EC1V 9AZ

Tel: 02071834411

Fax: 02071005690

Email: support@sportyfunder.com

URL: www.sportyfunder.com



http://youtu.be/3ktX8P9QgJc

http://youtu.be/Ll6vAdowaCE

http://youtu.be/UtO239RSNsA

http://youtu.be/qRPn2LczUKA

http://youtu.be/zEaWPSy9LJc

http://youtu.be/oXmzcVJKQfg

http://youtu.be/iiFXvYzEqGk

http://youtu.be/6obiVYcsJeg

http://youtu.be/FaiVuRmigK8