Spot Training Benefits Multiple Areas

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- It is a popular myth that exercising only one part of the arm will only tone that part of the arm.



However, a new study set out to prove that is not how it works. Researchers asked a group of adults to participate in a resistance workout program for 12 weeks. Participants worked out only the non-dominant leg three times a week. Participants saw an overall decrease in fat mass, and there was no significant difference in the exercised leg versus the non-exercised leg.



Researchers also noticed reduction in fat mass in the arms and mid section, even though those areas were not worked out.



