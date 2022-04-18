Spotler Offers CRM Support Solutions to Help Businesses with the Implementation, Usage and Maintenance of Their CRM System

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- Spotler, a prominent B2B marketing automation platform, provides CRM support to assist businesses with the setup, use and maintenance of their CRM system. Their solution is designed to reduce attrition and increase engagement & monetisation amongst our clients' audiences. Their system is bespoke to you and your team to ensure clarity, encourage collaboration and enhance the efficiency and success of your project. They can help you create a single view of your customers across all business functions.



Aimed at small businesses, their solution does a great job of delivering an excellent mix of features at competitive prices. The system improves the ease of use and lead management features of CRMs while adding a whole new dimension of operability. Their pioneering platform excels with a stellar feature set as well as an ever-widening set of innovations. Businesses looking to support their CRM can check out Spotler's website for more information. https://spotler.co.uk/



Talking about their CRM support solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The world of integration between your CRM and our platform can sometimes be a minefield. Whether that's knowing where and how to find the data or you may even want a bespoke way of seeing the data written back from our system to your CRM. We are here to bridge any gaps. If you need any help with reporting from our platform, we can create new bespoke reports or help you amend any existing ones."



Spotler is one of the leading marketing automation software providers in the UK. With a varied customer base both in the UK and around the globe, the company is extremely proud of the software quality they build. The company works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods are in sync with the best practice and latest legislation. Spotler actively partner with associations whose goal is focused on improving email marketing, both now and in the future.



About Spotler

