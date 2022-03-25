Spotler Offers Customer Data Platform to Help Businesses Create Advanced Buyer Journeys

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- A leading provider of email automation software in the UK, Spotler offers a customer data platform to help businesses create advanced buyer journeys. With real-time customer data from their highest-rated CDP, organisations can create marketing campaigns that drive revenue, ROI and marketing efficiency, all in one platform. Their platform helps connect, track and unify data from all online and offline sources to create one, unified customer profile of interactions. Businesses can use AI to predict when customers are most likely to buy and send relevant campaigns to those visitors at the right time.



Organisations can create custom user segments based on prior behaviours or traits that are able to adjust in real-time and be used on all campaigning platforms. With channel and campaign level reporting, the software understands exactly where marketing budget is going and how efficiently it is being used. Businesses can use the entirety of their customer data to delight customers across channels and generate revenue quicker than ever before. Organisations looking to implement a customer data platform can go to Spotler's website for more information.



Talking about their customer data platform, a representative for the company stated, "Spotler offers B2C (webshops, retailers) and B2B marketers powerful possibilities to easily generate more sales via marketing automation and website personalisation. With Spotler you can create the most advanced buyer journeys, personalisation and gives you unmatched flexibility. The synchronisation of customer, product and order data from your other platforms makes it possible to quickly create personal web pages and emails."



Spotler is known to deliver the best software quality they build. The company has built a massive customer base for providing exceptional software at competitive prices. The organisation works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to make sure their methods are in sync with the latest legislation and best practice.



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering an all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engage their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online businesses to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



