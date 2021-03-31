Spotler Offers Easy to Use and Productive Email Marketing Software to Create Highly Effective Email Marketing Campaigns

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- A leading B2B marketing automation software, Spotler offers highly effective email marketing software that makes email marketing more successful. The company has been branding its software under the name of Spotler UK recently before being named Communigator. Their professional email marketing resources combined with their personalised consulting services help the user to build highly effective email marketing campaigns and ensure that emails get a high inbox delivery when sent with their email marketing software. Spotler offers email marketing software that involves the use of mass email marketing services in the UK which create and send promotional emails to a targeted group. The software offers a simple way of generating professional marketing emails for their customer's products or services.



Their email marketing software allows the user to send personalised email campaigns, manage unlimited mailing lists, and utilise pre-built email templates to create professional looking newsletters and promotions. They also offer a custom email template development service. Their software is capable of handling large email loads, ensuring that all emails are delivered to people's inboxes without delay. Each user also has access to detailed statistics on their email marketing campaigns, allowing them to keep track of deliverability, open rates and click throughs.



Talking about their email marketing services, one of the representatives from the company stated," Emailing third party data is often the best way to reach out to companies who have a legitimate interest in buying your products and services. Unlike most other email marketing providers, our Email Marketing Platform allows you to email purchased data and utilise data providers to generate more outbound leads."



One of the leading marketing automation software providers in the Uk, Spotler has got a different customer base both in the UK and around the world. The company is known to deliver the best software quality they build. The organisation works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to make sure their methods are in sync with the latest legislation and best practice. The firm also actively partners with certain associations whose aim is to enhance email marketing, both now as well as in the future.



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering an all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engages their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online businesses to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



